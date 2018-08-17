Janet Jackson’s New Video Will Make You Love Summer Again

A new Janet Jackson album is on its way, and if you aren’t already psyched about that, you soon will be. Last night the singer dropped her first music video in three years, and it’s easily the best block party you’ll go to all summer. And it’s no wonder, since it’s directed (and personally signed) by extreme legend Dave Meyers, the director responsible for Janet’s “All for You” video, Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry,” and all those Missy Elliott videos that rocked your world in the early aughts. “Made for Now” features Daddy Yankee and literally zooms us around Harlem, where everyone is dancing, including Janet, because yes, she’s 52, and yes, she has a 1-year-old child, but she is also Janet freaking Jackson. Oh, and everyone at this party is dressed in the kind of summer best that will make you realize you don’t even have a summer best. You’ve never had a summer best. And you have to go fix that immediately.

