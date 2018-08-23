Jennifer Garner Is Getting Ben Affleck Back Into Rehab

TMZ is reporting that Ben Affleck is on his way back to rehab following an intervention from his estranged wife Jennifer Garner. Garner was seen arriving at Affleck’s home earlier Wednesday afternoon and leaving with him a few hours later, reportedly on their way to a treatment facility. It will be the third time Affleck has entered rehab, having done so in 2001 and as recently as 2017, announcing in March of last year that he’d completed treatment for alcohol abuse. However, Affleck was photographed receiving a delivery of alcohol outside his home on Monday. Though it could have been for the 22-year-old Playboy Playmate he’s currently dating (she is reportedly a big fan of whiskey), it’s rumored that Garner wants Affleck’s sober before she’ll agree to a finalize a custody arrangement for their three kids.