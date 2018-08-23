It’s probably reductive to claim Jennifer Garner’s action flick Peppermint looks like Taken for moms. It’s also the greatest compliment a parental-revenge action flick could possibly receive. In this exclusive clip, Garner’s wronged Riley confronts the judge who ruined her chance at finding justice through the legal system. Now, it’s up to her pure mom rage, and the skills acquired Garner’s years on Alias, to right the wrongs committed against her husband and daughter, both killed by the members of a cartel. Peppermint debuts in theaters on September 7.

