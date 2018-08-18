Jennifer Lopez Takes the Correct Rom-Com Stance: ‘People Need Them!’

Before Jennifer Lopez was enticed to put on a wig and star in a gloomy NBC procedural for a few seasons, you might’ve known her as Jennifer Lopez: The Reigning Queen of Romantic Comedies. The Wedding Planner! Maid in Manhattan! Monster-in-Law! Other titles! Lucky for us, J.Lo is returning to her roots with Second Act later this year, which promises to charm the hell out of us with its Working Girl-meets-2018 flair. And frankly, Lopez realizes it’s been way too long since the rom-com had a much-needed renaissance. “We pushed this one through. I think people need them! We miss them!” she explained on The Tonight Show. “They’re fun. You need that funny, quirky look at life sometimes — that romantic look at life. I think things are tough sometimes, and we need that escape.” You think she’s seen Set It Up?

Related