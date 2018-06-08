Jennifer Lopez Will Con You in a Film Adaptation of New York’s Hustler Story

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Summer of scam forever! Jennifer Lopez will star in an Annapurna adaptation of a New York magazine report written by (Anna Delvey story scribe) Jessica Pressler. In “The Hustler at Scores,” Pressler documented a shrewd group of strippers who — through drugs, strip clubs, and just plain finesse —manipulated wealthy Wall Street bros into running up $20,000 tabs on nights out, and even pocketing cash themselves. Per Variety, Lopez will play the ladies’ ringleader. Lorene Scafaria (The Meddler, Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist) will direct. “There is no other actor who could embody this raw and dynamic character with such complexity, humanity and intelligence,” Scarfaria told Variety. “It’s always been her. She’s fucking Jennifer Lopez.” Word to the wise: Don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got!