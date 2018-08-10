Jimmy Kimmel Got Like All the Rappers to Read Mean Tweets

There are few things on the internet as delightfully amusing as when Jimmy Kimmel convinces celebrities to read mean tweets about themselves, and tonight we were blessed with a truly epic hip hop edition where pretty much everyone showed up. Well, not everyone obviously, but it was a pretty star studded lineup. 50 Cent was on his actual best behavior, A$AP Rocky was open to criticism, Eve still has her paw prints, and Pusha-T very much loves his braids. It’s got everything, including a very believable threat from Remy Ma, and confirmation that DJ Khaled has an extremely good tweet reading voice. Oh, Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd, Trippie Redd, Anderson Paak, Tyler the Creator, Awkwafina, Logic, Lil Yachty, Wale, Ty Dolla $ign, Yo Gotti, T-Pain, and Lil Wayne were there too. We did mention this was star-studded right?

