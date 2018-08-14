Jimmy Kimmel Live Wins TV’s First-Ever J.D. Power Award

Just because something you want seems impossible to achieve doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go after it — take, for example, this clip from last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Kimmel proves that with enough determination, you can even win an award typically given out to midsize SUVs. After a brief meeting with J.D. Power CEO Dave Habiger and welcoming two highly esteemed J.D. Power data scientists to the Kimmel Live studio for two weeks of expert analysis, Kimmel’s dream to receive the coveted award finally comes true when he wins the J.D. Power Award for “Most Reliable Midsize Late Night Talk Show with the Same Host for 15+ Consecutive Years.” Spacious, affordable, and reliable for over a decade: It’s the Jimmy Kimmel Live promise. Congrats to Kimmel and crew on this incredible accomplishment!

