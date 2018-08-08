Jimmy Kimmel Wants Trump to See How Climate Change Affects Him

If you’re currently sitting in a puddle of sweat atop a raft drifting through the flood waters of a town surrounded by forest fires, you already know that climate change is a big issue. Unfortunately our current presidential administration seems to not care much about the planet, so Jimmy Kimmel took it upon himself to try and get them on board. His strategy for getting the president jazzed about this “bigly important stuff” is showing him exactly how it affects him personally. After all, what will become of our president be if all his golf courses are washed away and all the fried chicken is gone?