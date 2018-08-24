John Cho to Star In Master of None Co-Creator’s Next Big Project

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Alan Yang, who won an Emmy for his work with Aziz Ansari on the series Master of None, has written and will direct a new feature for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tigertail is a multi-generational family drama based on events that occured in Yang’s own family, and will take place in 1950s Taiwan and present day New York City. John Cho has signed on to star, along with Arrival’s Tzi Ma and Hawaii Five-O’s Christine Ko. The film “focuses on two people’s poor life choices and the consequences of those decisions,” which sounds very dramatic indeed. Cho has most recently been praised for his performance in the indie thriller Searching, and is also set to star in the upcoming Ike Barinholtz comedy The Oath. He’s also pretty much the only person on Earth who could pull off that facial hair, so, kudos to you sir.