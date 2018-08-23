John Lithgow Is Going to Test Your Love for Him By Playing Roger Ailes

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

John Lithgow has an impressive track record of making villains likable, from the strict dad who doesn’t want you dancing (or hanging out with bigfoot) to alien invaders and Lord Farquaad from Shrek. But whatever John Lithgow means to you, he’s about to seriously test your positive feelings towards him by taking on the role of a very real life villain: the late Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes. According to Variety, the actor has signed on to play Ailes in the film that’s currently in the works about his downfall, which followed a number of women coming forward with sexual harassment allegations spanning decades. Since it’s about Fox News, the film will also star basically every blonde they could find, including Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron. It does seem likely though that Lithgow’s Ailes might be more avuncular than say, Russell Crowe’s, who will also be playing the late news honcho in a project for Showtime.