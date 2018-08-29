Crazy Rich Asians’ John M. Chu and Ken Jeong Are Getting That Netflix Money

Ken Jeong. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

As their hit romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians continues to rake in the box-office dollars, director Jon M. Chu and actor Ken Jeong have decided to collaborate again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeong has just signed a deal with Netflix for his first-ever comedy special, with Chu attached to helm the project. Right now it’s called Ken Jeong: First Date (though that title is described as tentative) and it will find the doctor turned entertainer discussing his transition from the medical field to comedy, while touching on personal topics like how his wife’s breast cancer battle influenced his decision to be in The Hangover. The special is set to arrive sometime next year.