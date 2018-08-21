Jon Stewart Helps Two Goats He Didn’t Even Know Personally

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images

In case you’ve been under a pile of livestock all day, you know by now that former Daily Show host and friend to all the beasts of the air, land and sea Jon Stewart gracious helped two goats found meandering around the tracks of the N train in Brooklyn. Or, if you think about it, maybe…they helped him? No, wait, we thought longer. He definitely helped them, by transporting the pair to an animal sanctuary for medical care. Looks like you know what you need to do to meet Jon Stewart and get a free check-up.

According to the New York City MTA, the goats, subsequently named Willy and Billy, were found walking between the Fort Hamilton Parkway stop and the 8th Avenue stop, presumably because it takes pretty much the same amount of time. “We’re told they were munching grass,” MTA spokesman Jon Weinstein told the Times in what is probably the best update any MTA spokesperson has ever had the pleasure to deliver.

Spectrum NY1 chronicled the duo’s capture on their Twitter Monday afternoon. After the goats were tranquilized, Stewart and his wife Tracey drove them part of the way to the Farm Sanctuary in Watkins Glen, New York. Stewart and his spouse have worked closely with the animal shelter since 2015, even opening its fourth location on their farm in New Jersey. It’s suspected the goats likely escaped from a slaughterhouse, which means meeting Jon Stewart was actually only the second most exciting part of their day.

Update: The #NYPD says these goats were tranquilized and sent to an animal care center after they ended up along the N line tracks in #Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Officials said service was not affected. Photos via NYPDTransit/Twitter and NYCTSubway/Twitter. pic.twitter.com/rYavIFm8SK — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 20, 2018

By the way, this isn't Jon Stewart's first time helping a runaway animal in #NYC. https://t.co/tHfebNGUXM — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 21, 2018