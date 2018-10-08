Kanye West Continues to Not Answer Jimmy Kimmel’s Question

Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kanye West had a chat with Jimmy Kimmel this week and it was full of all the mystery and frustration we’ve come to expect from Trump’s favorite rapper. But the interview ended surprisingly abruptly, after Kimmel asked West, “You so famously, and so powerfully said, ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people.’ What makes you think that Donald Trump does — or any people at all?” After a brief pause where West seemed to consider the question, Kimmel suddenly announced a commercial break and that was that. Now, Yeezy wants to make sure everyone know the question didn’t stump him, while also continuing to not answer it.

“On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question. Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question,” the rapper tweeted on Saturday evening. “The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation.” In a third tweet, West continued to praise Kimmel, “I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch. He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love.” So, apparently West is still taking time to think, and we’ll update if and when he finishes that meaningful pause.

