Kate McKinnon Is a Hungarian Rap Superstar

At this point, we don’t need more proof that Kate McKinnon is an insanely talented comedian and actor who can do it all, but that doesn’t make this clip from her appearance on last night’s Tonight Show any less impressive. After talking with Jimmy Fallon about how she lived in Budapest while filming The Spy Who Dumped Me, McKinnon revealed that while she didn’t become fluent in Hungarian, she did become fluent in one verse of one ’90s rap song by Animal Cannibals called “Yozsefváros.” As someone who doesn’t know a single word in Hungarian, I’m giving her performance here a flawless A+. Check out the original version below — McKinnon’s verse starts 53 seconds in: