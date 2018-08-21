Katy Perry Wants Her Dr. Luke–Kesha Deposition Sealed

Perry. Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Back in June, Katy Perry got dragged into the legal quagmire that is Kesha versus Dr. Luke when it came to light that she gave a deposition in Luke’s lawsuit against Kesha. Previously redacted court documents in the case also revealed that Kesha had sent a text message to Lady Gaga accusing Luke of raping Perry, his former collaborator, which led to Perry being subpoenaed. What Perry said in that testimony is not yet known and she’d like to keep it that way. Per “Page Six,” Perry’s lawyer filed an emergency motion on Monday requesting that a Manhattan Supreme Court judge keep Perry’s deposition sealed in order to protect her image. “The sealing of Ms. Hudson’s deposition testimony is particularly appropriate because disclosure — in light of her public profile — obviously could unfairly affect and even cause ‘significant harm’ to her ‘career and reputation,’” her lawyer wrote, according to court documents. He added that Perry is “vulnerable to ‘gossip column’ frenzy” and that her testimony is “not germane to the public” because it’s “tangential” to the case, and therefore should remain private. Perry’s request comes after learning that a judge may have been prepared to release a transcript of her deposition today. Vulture has confirmed with the New York Supreme Court’s office that the judge presiding over the case will be making remarks on these documents on August 27.