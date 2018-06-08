So sorry, The Chew and Harry Connick Jr., but there’s a new daytime TV queen-in-waiting ready to ascend to her throne. Kelly Clarkson might be getting her own daytime talk show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Voice coach, Grammy-winning singer, best BBMAs host ever, and national treasure is reportedly in the process of filming a pilot for the syndicated show with plans to shop it around to networks — and we know she’s no longer partial to just one anymore — for a fall 2019 debut. No details about the show are known, but if we had to make some predictions, bet on enthused Timeless recaps and Matt Lanter interviews (for all we know, Clarkson personally brought the show back from the dead) and, if we’re truly lucky, a new song cover every episode.