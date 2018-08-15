Keri Russell. Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Now that she’s got a little more free time on her hands, Keri Russell is doing what we all would do if we just had a few extra hours in the day: making her Broadway debut. The Americans star has been cast across from Adam Driver in the first Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson’s Burn This, directed by Michael Mayer. According to the show’s press announcement, Burn This, set in New York in the 1980s, “tells the story of four New Yorkers whose lives are uprooted by a young dancer’s accidental death.” Russell will play Anna, a dancer and choreographer who finds herself drawn to Driver’s “dangerous, sexy, raw and demanding” character Pale, grieving brother of her now-deceased dance partner. The play’s initial Broadway run in 1987 starred Joan Allen and John Malkovich in their respective roles. In 2004, Russell made her stage debut in the initial Off Broadway run of Neil LaBute’s Fat Pig alongside Jeremy Piven. Burn This will premiere sometime in March 2019, and honestly, just imagine how much pent-up sexual chemistry they’ll have by then.