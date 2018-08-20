Kevin Hart Would Like Donald Trump to Go Ahead and Suck It

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart opened the 2018 MTV VMAs Monday night by reassuring the crowd they can express themselves freely at the show, at least more freely than an NFL player can. “We are live coast-to-coast, people. I’m looking at this like it’s game day,” Hart said. “But do not worry. For this game, you’re allowed to kneel. You can do whatever the hell you want. There’s no old white man who can stop you.”

And while they had a few nice little zingers for people in attendance (“Jersey Shore is back and bigger than ever, which makes sense. Without treatment, that sort of thing will keep flaring up every couple of years.”), Hart saved his most pointed jab for the man we all know is watching from home. “You never know what’s going to happen at the VMAs,” he explained. “Bad language, people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets. It’s basically like a typical day at the White House. In your face, Trump! Suck it!”