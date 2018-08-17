About 10 People Saw Kevin Spacey’s New Movie This Weekend

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Kevin Spacey released a new movie this weekend called Billionaire Boys Club and well, it didn’t do great. All told the film netted about $126. No, not million, not thousand, just $126. Going with an average of $12 a ticket, that means about ten people saw this film in theaters. Who were these people? Was it the last remnants of the Kevin Spacey fan club? Ten people so desperate for air conditioning they hadn’t the time to worry about sexual misconduct allegations? Was it Kevin Spacey himself?? Who can say. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is going to have a tough time hitting the $1,000 mark this weekend. And that’s if co-stars Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, and Emma Roberts go and invite like all their friends. The film may have been hampered by the fact that it was released on VOD first, or its 13% Rotten Tomatoes rating, or the fact that it’s only playing in ten theaters, oh also it has a man who was accused of seducing children in it.