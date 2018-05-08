Photo: YouTube/LadyGaga

Following the death of model and actor “Zombie Boy” Rick Genest, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to mourn the passing of her “Born This Way” co-star, whose ornate skeleton tattoos she replicated for the 2011 music video. In her initial tweets, which she has since deleted, Gaga referred to Genest’s passing as a suicide, describing his death as “beyond devastating.” However, Genest’s friends and loved ones have since publicly suggested his death, the result of a fall from an apartment balcony, may have been accidental, prompting the singer to retract her initial tweets.

“Out of respect for Rick’s family, Rick & his legacy I apologize if I spoke too soon as there was no witnesses or evidence to support any conclusion for the cause of his death,” she posted Saturday. “I in no way meant to draw an unjust conclusion My deepest condolences to his entire family and friends.”

Late last week, CBC reported a police source referring to the Canadian model’s death as a suicide. However, the Quebec coroner’s office has not officially released a cause of death as of yet. Genest’s manager Karim Leduc also believes his death was accidental, telling People on Friday, “For us, the family and close entourage, we feel there’s too many inconsistencies around his death to rule it as a suicide, and for people to jump to conclusions that rapidly was disappointing.”

