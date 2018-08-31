Lana Del Rey Postpones Israel and Palestine Performances

Lana. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

After weeks of back and forth about whether Lana Del Rey should visit Israel, Palestine, or both, she’ll now be visiting neither. In a new statement, Del Rey says she’s decided to postpone her performances in both countries because both trips can’t be done on such short notice. Originally, Lana was set to perform only in Israel at the Meteor Festival, causing backlash from human rights activists. She defended her decision, saying it didn’t compromise her politics, but later extended her trip to include a stop in Palestine because she “wanted peace for both.” She stands by that in her new statement: “It’s important to me to perform in both Palestine and Israel and treat all my fans equally.” She now plans to reschedule those visits and add other countries in the region.