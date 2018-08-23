Laura Benanti. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Laura Benanti, a gifted soprano stuck in an era of musicals full of belting, has long said she would love to play Eliza Doolittle, and now she finally will. The Tony winner will be joining the Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady from October 23 to February 17, replacing Lauren Ambrose, who is going to shoot an M. Night Shyamalan Apple series. “Eliza Doolittle has been my dream role for as long as I can remember, so I couldn’t be more excited to join this brilliant company,” Benanti said in a statement. The only foreseeable drawback is that if Melania Trump does anything wild during Benanti’s run, it’ll be hard for her to carve out the time to parody it.