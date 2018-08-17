As Omarosa Manigault Newman’s book generates headlines everywhere with claims of infighting between the players in the White House, Laura Benanti’s Melania Trump would like to confirm that isn’t not the case. “Melania” showed up on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night to discuss Omarosa’s claim that she is trying to intentionally piss off the president with her clothing and statements in support of people he attacks, like LeBron James. Also, she’d like you to please forget that she’s totally complicit in all this anyway.

