Little Women, big Dern. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig’s campaign to get every big-name white actress in Hollywood to star in a movie together is continuing apace. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Laura Dern is in talks to star in Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, which means she would join a cast that already includes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Timothée Chalamet. Meryl is playing Aunt March in the movie, which leaves the role of Marmee open for Laura Dern — though THR hasn’t reported which character she would play. Whatever role Dern is in, this means Gerwig’s Little Women will be something of a Big Little Lies season-two reunion, and the rare movie to feature as many award-winning actresses as your average prestige TV show.