Much Like the Show Itself, The Conners First Teaser Contains Zero Roseanne

You know your spin-off has sufficient buzz when an empty couch is all you need to get your audience’s attention. To be fair, it is a truly iconic couch, and ABC is relying on all your potentially complicated emotions about the couch’s return to hype the premiere of their new Roseanne spin-off The Conners. After Roseanne Barr’s titular show was cancelled following a racist tweet, you probably weren’t that surprised when John Goodman recently mused that his character Dan Conner would be “mopey and sad because his wife’s dead” in the new show. But if Roseanne Conner is dead, where is the rest of the Conner clan? Hiding behind the couch? Looks like you’ll have to wait until Tuesday, October 16 to find out.

Related