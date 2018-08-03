Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart Kiss and Kill in Lizzie Trailer

The Lizzie Borden story — about the Fall River, Massachusetts, woman who axed her father and stepmother — gets the indie film treatment in Lizzie. Chloë Sevigny stars as Borden, and Kristen Stewart plays her housemaid turned lover, Bridget. From the looks of this new trailer, the murders were a result of a rebellion against a domineering and despicable dad. Sevigny told HuffPost that she “wanted it to be this rousing, smash-the-patriarchy piece,” and was surprised by director Craig William Macneill’s final product. See for yourself when Lizzie is released in select theaters September 14.