Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria Official Trailer: Basically the Devil’s Step Up

Just as in Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic of the same name, things just don’t seem right at the all-female dance company Dakota Johnson has joined. The new full trailer for Suspiria fleshes out (so to speak) the connection between Chloë Grace Moretz’s deeply unwell dance student and the therapist, played by Lutz Ebersdorf, who uncovers a dark conspiracy going on at Tilda Swinton’s dance school. But look, Dakota Johnson is a dancer! She’s not going to let terrifying nightmares, secret mirror doors, Nazi literature, and what appears to be a full-on demon stand in the way of her dreams. Unfortunately for her, there’s also a trinity of unholy mothers who want more than her dedication, and they sound like the worst kind of stage moms. Suspiria hits the floor on October 26 in New York and Los Angeles, and November 2 nationwide.

