Luke Null Will Not Return to Saturday Night Live Next Season

Photo: NBC/Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live returns this fall for its 44th season, and we can expect at least one change in the opening credits. A source has confirmed to Vulture that Luke Null, who was hired as a featured player prior to the season 43 premiere last year alongside Chris Redd and Heidi Gardner, will not return to the cast when the show debuts its next season on NBC. The network has not yet announced a premiere date for season 44.

Prior to Saturday Night Live, Null was a Chicago-based comedian best known for performing at the iO Theater with his improv/sketch group Newport Hounds. Presumably, Null was hired on SNL partly due to his knack for musical comedy, but like many former cast members who only lasted one season, he didn’t get much of a chance to shine on the show. Thankfully, Null is in very good company with other single-season SNL cast members including Sarah Silverman, Ben Stiller, Jenny Slate, Michaela Watkins, Chris Elliott, Laurie Metcalf, Martin Short, Joan Cusack, and Robert Downey Jr. — perhaps you’ve heard of them?

Here are some highlights from Null’s very short SNL stint: