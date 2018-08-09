Maggie Gyllenhaal Does Some Well-Intentioned Kidnapping in The Kindergarten Teacher Trailer

By

If you see Maggie Gyllenhaal cast in an everyday job, like that of a kindergarten teacher (or, say, a secretary) expect that it’s because she’ll be playing the darkest possible version of that role. In the trailer for her latest film, which was lauded at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and snatched up by Netflix, Gyllenhaal plays an educator named Lisa who becomes troublingly invested in the success of a student demonstrating promise in poetry. Determined not to let his talent languish among the ordinary, she resolves to nurture him, and things go way too far. Vulture gave Gyllenhall the honorific of being one of the “Most Dangerously Obsessive White Ladies” to come out of this year’s Sundance, and critic Emily Yoshida called Teacher “an electrifying, empathetic cringefest,” which sounds 500 percent like a Gyllenhaal film, Maggie or otherwise. It starts streaming October 12.

