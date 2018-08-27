The True Detective Season 3 Trailer Stars Mahershala Ali, Multiple Timelines

Hoping that we are all a safe distance from the grim-dumb blast zone that was True Detective season two, HBO has dropped the trailer for True Detective season three. This time around, the mystery is set in the Ozarks, with Mahershala Ali as detective Wayne Hays, who’s investigating a murder (of course) and haunted by something in his past (of course). Carmen Ejogo, Scoot McNairy, Mamie Gummer, and Stephen Dorff also star as the show moves across multiple timelines (of course). Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier, The Americans’ Daniel Sackheim, and True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto will be directing the series, while Pizzolatto wrote the season with the help of David Milch. True Detective season three premieres in January on HBO.

