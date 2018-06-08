First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood @onceinhollywood A post shared by @ margotrobbie on Aug 6, 2018 at 7:22am PDT

Margot Robbie’s boots are made for walking, and that’s just what they’ll do — probably to an awards-season push. Robbie has shared the first still of her in costume as Sharon Tate for Quentin Tarantino’s 1969 drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In a black turtleneck, paired with a white miniskirt and boots, Robbie looks exactly like … a blonde celebrity in the 1960s! Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — which stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s sideburns — is about a TV actor who lives next door to Tate, and the actor’s stunt double. See it in theaters July 2019.