Mark Hamill Tries to Sell His Special Skywalker Merch on Kimmel

This is probably why the late night shows rarely stray from Trump-related jokes anymore. All Jimmy Kimmel did in his monologue Thursday night was mention that Han Solo’s jacket could sell at auction for over a million dollars, and before he knew it his show is being crashed by Mark Hamill himself. Hamill entered carrying an infuriatingly cute “R2 D-Bag” and tried to hawk his capris to the helplessly captive studio audience. At least when you joke about the White House, Giuliani doesn’t show up trying to sell scarves, but now that we’ve said that, he probably will.