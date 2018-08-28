Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Matt Smith is officially a part of the Star Wars universe. Per Variety, The Crown star has joined Star Wars: Episode IX, which is currently in production in the U.K. It’s unknown whether Smith is on team Empire or team rebel alliance — another mauve-haired admiral or maybe another shady, charming code breaker?

J.J. Abrams is returning to direct Star Wars: Episode IX, taking over for Colin Trevorrow. Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver are all returning for the Last Jedi follow-up, plus Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Naomi Ackie are joining the cast. Original Star Wars star Billy Dee Williams is onboard, too.