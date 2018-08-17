Michael Che and Colin Jost Get a Little Bit Political in Their First Emmys Promo

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che are hosting this year’s Emmy Awards on September 17, and in case watching them on “Weekend Update” isn’t enough for you, here’s a new promo showing what it’s like when these two pair up together. It’s certainly an interesting mix when Colin Jost — who loves the Hamptons so much he wrote the definitive Hamptons guide — and Michael Che — who may or may not have seen Nanette — team up on TV, isn’t it? Despite claiming that they don’t intend on making the Emmys too political, this here promo goes there. Kind of. Check out all of this year’s Emmy nominees right here.