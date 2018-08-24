The real Michael Jackson. Photo: Getty Images

One of pop’s weirdest conspiracy theories has turned out to be true. Back in 2010, the Jackson family claimed that three songs on Michael Jackson’s Michael, a collection of ostensibly unreleased tracks from the late singer’s archive, were not actually sung by the King of Pop. A Jackson fan named Vera Serova agreed, and in 2014 she filed a class-action lawsuit against the album’s producers over the alleged fraud. According to court documents, Sony conceded this week that the tracks — “Breaking News,” “Keep Your Head Up,” and the 50 Cent collaboration “Monster” — were actually performed by an MJ sound-alike named Jason Malachi. (According to TMZ, Malachi confessed to taking part in the hoax back in 2011.) Sony had previously allowed that songs might have been fakes, but argued that since the label had believed the producers’ claims that the songs were sung by Jackson, it should not be liable for the fraud. This week’s admission comes as Sony now claims that it had the right to advertise the album as Jackson’s even if he was not featured on every track. A decision on the label’s culpability is expected within 90 days.