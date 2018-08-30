Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The halo around Crazy Rich Asians continues to burn bright. Yesterday it was announced that Jon M. Chu will direct Ken Jeong’s first-ever Netflix comedy special, and now it’s being reported that Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina are in talks to work together again in an “interdimensional action film” called Everything Everywhere All at Once. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s the next feature from Swiss Army Man directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and there are no further plot details, but it is being produced by Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO banner. Yeoh also appeared at the very end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Aleta Ogord, and it’s really about time that one of our great action heroines gets the respect she deserves at an interdimensional level.