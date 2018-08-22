Mira Sorvino Says She Is ‘Heartsick’ Over Asia Argento Accusations

Photo: Getty Images

Mira Sorvino has responded to reporting from the New York Times that Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento is alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor. “I have been heartsick over the recent allegations against Asia Argento. Time will clarify things and perhaps she will be exonerated, but if true, there is no lens that makes it better,” Sorvino wrote in a statement posted early Wednesday morning. “Child sexual assault is a heinous crime and is against all that I and the #MeToo movement stands for.” Sorvino said she has spent the last several weeks abroad, and is “reeling” from news of Argento’s conduct.

In a statement, Argento denied sexually assaulting the man, her former co-star Jimmy Bennett, when he was a minor. Argento said she has never had any sexual relationship with Bennett, and that her former boyfriend Anthony Bourdain insisted he be paid off. California authorities are reportedly looking into the accusations against Argento.