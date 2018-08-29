Mr. Robot to Go Offline After Season 4

Photo: USA Network/Peter Kramer/USA Network

No, a dark manifestation of your subconscious isn’t manipulating you. Mr. Robot really will end after season four, according to Variety. The episode count hasn’t been disclosed yet, but based on what creator Sam Esmail said following the conclusion of season three, the final one will focus on what happens when Elliot (Rami Malek) and his dad/hallucination/alter ego, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), finally start to integrate — a process that should be as uplifting and cheerful as we’ve come to expect from Mr. Robot over the years.