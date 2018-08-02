Nappily Ever After Trailer: Love in the Time of a Big Chop

Nappily Ever After Trailer: Love in the Time of Sanaa Lathan’s Big Chop

By

Sanaa Lathan is trying something new (no, not a hot, white groundskeeper, and no, not that other thing). In Nappily Ever After, Lathan plays the uptight Violet Jones, who, in a moment of weakness/clarity, decides to shave her hair. All of it, big chop-style. (Nice for what!) Freed from weekly salon appointments and pricey treatments, she’s able to focus on what really matters: She’s Gotta Have It’s Lyriq Bent. (And, like, other things too — but mostly Lyriq Bent and his deep voice.) Watch it on Netflix September 21.

Watch Now

