Chris Hardwick Will Host The Wall and Guest Judge America’s Got Talent

NBC has decided that whatever sexual abuse Chris Hardwick may have allegedly committed against his ex-girlfriend, it isn’t bad enough to warrant them finding literally anyone else to host the third season of their gameshow The Wall. And, as Deadline is reporting, they’ve also decided there are literally no other human beings on planet Earth who could handle being a guest judge on America’s Got Talent, so he’s going to do that, too. The move comes shortly after AMC also decided that this man is definitely someone who also needs to keep multiple jobs. But look, it’s at least heartening to know that the lesson we apparently all took from the #metoo movement is that we should always believe women, unless it involves any amount of extra work.