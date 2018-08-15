Netflix Is Like, Obsessed With Cars Now

Photo: Netflix’s Fastest Car

Variety is reporting that Netflix has renewed its series Fastest Car for a second season, but they’re not ready to stop there. The streaming service has decided that they’re super into cars now. And not just racing them, but also fixing them, and then also racing them, but around things. Hence, the two series Netflix just approved, Hyperdrive and Car Masters: Rust to Riches. Hyperdrive pits race car drivers against each other, but on a race track that’s “a giant automobile obstacle course.” So it’s like American Ninja Warrior but with cars? Probably? Sounds wildly dangerous but hey, to each their own! Car Masters will be a car makeover show, which is almost too perfect an opening for Tom from season 1 of Queer Eye to get back into our televisions.