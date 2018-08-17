Photo: Netflix

Netflix won’t be bringing back talk shows starring Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale, Vulture has learned. The streaming giant launched Wolf’s The Break and The Joel McHale Show earlier this year as part of a high-profile foray into unscripted and talk show programming, an effort execs there have described as something of an experiment. While it’s not immediately clear why the shows won’t be returning, it’s likely the company decided the two series weren’t generating enough viewership (or buzz) to merit the added expenditure.

Netflix isn’t giving up on talk shows, however— at least not yet. This fall will bring the launch of Norm Macdonald has a Show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj and a panel show called The Fix, toplined by British comic Jimmy Carr and featuring Katherine Ryan and D.L. Hughley. Netflix program chief Ted Sarandos also told Vulture this spring he’s up for more episodes of David Letterman’s interview show if the host wants to do more.