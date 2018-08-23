A different era. Photo: Love Productions/BBC/Love Productions

Netflix is positioning itself as the primary U.S. home of The Great British Baking Show, a.k.a. The Great British Bake Off , a.k.a. That Show With the Nice British People and Pastries. The streaming service announced today that it has picked up the rights to three new seasons of the U.K. series. Two of those seasons — and this is where things get slightly confusing — will come from the new, Channel 4 version of the show, sans Mary Berry. Season eight, which aired in the U.K. in 2017 and this summer on PBS (where it was called season five) will appear on Netflix on August 31. Season nine, which will start airing in the U.K. at the end of August, will appear on Netflix later this year; season ten will come to Netflix in fall 2019. Netflix will also air two-episode holiday specials in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Finally, if Channel 4’s new, expensive version of Bake Off isn’t to your taste, Netflix is also getting season three of Bake Off, which aired in 2012, later this year. Since the U.S. numbering of seasons repackaged the U.K.’s fourth season as the first, Netflix will call season three The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings. Think of it as a chance to reflect back on happier times.