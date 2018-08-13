There Is No Talking Cat in These Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Images

Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman. Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix/Diyah Pera/Netflix

Netflix has just released the first two images from its Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the show that will focus way more on the whole witch aspect of Sabrina the teenage witch. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale’s showrunner, wrote the script for the series, and will executive produce alongside others who also worked on Riverdale, including Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The show will be a far cry from the lighthearted sitcom romp that Melissa Joan Hart brought us on ABC’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch, with a tone reportedly more similar to The Exorcist. The show will even debut on the very spooky date of October 26, prime time for scary movie viewing.

A scene from the dark Baptism of Sabrina with Richard Coyle as “Father Blackwood,” Kiernan Shipka as “Sabrina Spellman,” Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Mirando Otto as “Zelda Spellman” and Abigail Cowan, Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle as “The Weird Sisters” Photo: Diyah Pera/Netflix/Diyah Pera/Netflix

The stills released today include one of star Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina and the other of the “Baptism of Sabrina,” which offers further proof that this generation’s Sabrina will be decidedly more of a hanging-out-in-the-woods witch as opposed to a hanging-out-at-The-Slicery witch. While they don’t give much away, it’s heartening to know they seem to be taking a page from Riverdale’s book when it comes to making sure every character is stylish. And yet, they do not answer the most central, gnawing question we still have: Wwill the cat talk??