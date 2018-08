GLOW. Photo: Erica Parise/Netflix

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling aren’t going anywhere. Netflix announced today that it’s handed out a ten-episode, season-three renewal to Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch’s GLOW. The show’s second season debuted on the streaming network in late June, and at the end of the finale, the group was boarding a bus to head off to their new gig in Las Vegas. Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron, and crew will all return with a new batch of GLOW episodes chronicling the group’s next phase in Sin City.

Did you think we'd GLOW to Vegas without you? Let's do this. 💪 #GLOWS3 pic.twitter.com/tZhWzOJGHu — GLOW (@GlowNetflix) August 20, 2018