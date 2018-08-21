Tiffany Haddish to Make Her Netflix Stand-up Special Debut Next Year

Tiffany Haddish at the VMAs. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

Fresh off her very funny appearance at last night’s VMAs, Tiffany Haddish has yet another comedy project we can all look forward to. Netflix announced today that Haddish has signed on to star in her very own hour-long stand-up special, which will tape in early 2019 and debut sometime later in the year. It will mark Haddish’s Netflix stand-up special debut.

In addition to starring alongside Tracy Morgan in TBS’s The Last O.G., Haddish next heads to the big screen appearing with Kevin Hart in Night School and with Ike Barinholtz in The Oath this fall. Her first stand-up special, She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood, premiered on Showtime last year.