Check Out the Trailer for Netflix’s Second Batch of 15-Minute Stand-up Specials

If you didn’t get enough of Netflix’s 15-minute stand-up specials that were released last month, you’re in luck, because more are on the way very soon. Today the streaming network released the trailer for part two of The Comedy Lineup, this time featuring sets from Aisling Bea, Emma Willmann, Janelle James, Josh Johnson, JR De Guzman, Kate Willett, Matteo Lane, and Max Silvestri. Like the last round of specials, this new batch was taped at Atlanta’s Terminal West earlier this year. The group heads to Netflix on Friday, August 31.

