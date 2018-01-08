New on Amazon Prime: August 2018

Photo: BBC

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Amazon Prime adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for August 2018. For more coverage of the best titles available on Amazon Prime, including our top picks from last month, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub.

This Month’s Highlights

Available August 10

If you feel a sudden need for a solid whodunit: Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence

The latest in a new wave of series adapting the works of one of the most famous mystery novelists in history, Ordeal by Innocence begins, of course, with a murder: A wealthy heiress has died, and her five adopted children are thrown into chaos as suspicion moves around the family. What was believed to be a straightforward case gets turned on its head. The adaptation works as a delightfully pulpy work of period intrigue (albeit a slightly controversial one upon its airing in the U.K. for the significant changes it makes to the novel) — it’s the perfect Sunday binge, a twisty indulgence decadently presented. Available August 10.

Available August 25

For a story of forbidden romance: Disobedience

The latest film from Chilean director Sebastián Lelio, who last gave us A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience follows Rachel Weisz as Ronit Krushka, a photographer in New York who is called home to London following the death of her father, a rabbi. As Ronit returns to the Orthodox Jewish community she left behind — for reasons the film slowly makes apparent — she begins a forbidden romance with Esti (Rachel McAdams), leaving her caught in a suffocating tangle of family, faith, and culture. Available August 25.

Full List

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available August 1

• #MeToo: Now What?, Season 1

• A Cinderella Story (2004)

• American Gigolo (1980)

• American Ninja (1985)

• American Ninja III: Blood Hunt (1989)

• Be Cool (2005)

• Black Mask (1996)

• Black Rain (1989)

• Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

• Boomerang (1992)

• Cold War (2012)

• CSNY/Déjà Vu (2008)

• Curse of the Starving Class (1994)

• Double Whammy (2002)

• Fat Man and Little Boy (1989)

• Fled (1996)

• Flight of the Intruder (1991)

• Freedom Writers (2007)

• Frequency (2000)

• G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

• Get Shorty (1995)

• Heartbreakers (2001)

• High Noon (1952)

• Hoosiers (1986)

• The Hurt Locker (2008)

• I Went Down (1997)

• In & Out (1997)

• Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

• Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

• Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child (2010)

• Joe (2014)

• John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

• King Corn (2016)

• Kingpin (1996)

• Nick of Time (1995)

• No Way Out (1987)

• Original Sin (2001)

• Out of Time (2003)

• Private Parts (1997)

• Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer (2013)

• Species (1995)

• Species II (1998)

• Species III (2004)

• Stir of Echoes (1999)

• Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)

• Teen Wolf (1985)

• Teen Wolf Too (1987)

• The Blair Witch Project (1999)

• The Elephant Man (1980)

• The Ninth Gate (2000)

• The Prince and Me (2004)

• The Soloist (2009)

• The Time Machine (2002)

• The Usual Suspects (1995)

• True Colors (1991)

• Tunnel Rats (1968)

• Vegas Vacation (1997)

• Watchmen (2009)

Available August 6

• Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Available August 7

• Having Our Baby (2017)

• It Takes Guts (2016)

Available August 8

• All I See Is You (2016)

• Blood Ties (2014)

Available August 10

• Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

• Bleed for This (2016)

Available August 14

• Avoiding Apocalypse, Season 1

• The Stinky & Dirty Show, Season 2B (Prime Original series)

• I Am Not Lorena (2014)

Available August 17

• All or Nothing: Manchester City, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

• Gringo (2018)

Available August 21

• Ambassadors of the Sky (2016)

• Two of a Kind (2014)

Available August 25

• Disobedience (2017)

• The Escape of Prisoner 614 (2018)

• Woman Walk Ahead (2017)

Available August 26

• Mother! (2017)

Available August 31

• Billy the Exterminator, Season 1

• Hangar 1: The UFO Files, Season 1

• Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 1 (Prime Original series)

• True Tori, Seasons 1-2

