This Month’s Highlights

Forever

The main attractions of Master of None co-creator Alan Yang’s newest project, Forever, are its stars, Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen. That’s all that we really know — the show is being strangely coy about its premise. For now, all we have is this summary: “Married couple June (Maya Rudolph) and Oscar (Fred Armisen) live a comfortable but predictable life in suburban Riverside, California. For 12 years they’ve had the same conversations, eaten the same meals and taken pleasant vacations at the same rented lake house. But after June talks Oscar into shaking things up with a ski trip, the pair suddenly find themselves in completely unfamiliar territory.” What does that mean? Who knows, really — but it could be really good. Arrives September 14.

King Lear

A two-part BBC2 adaptation of the classic play, King Lear stars Anthony Hopkins as the titular monarch and moves the setting to the present day for a grim take on an exceptionally dark tragedy, and the king’s gradual descent into madness is made even more unsettling in the gray light of the 21st century. Arrives September 28.

Full List of What’s New on Amazon Prime — September 2018

Noteworthy selections in bold.

New TV Shows

Arriving September 1

• Asylum, Season 1

• The Blue Rose, Season 1

• The Broker’s Man, Seasons 1-2

• The Field of Blood, Seasons 1-2

• Golden, Season 1

• The Kevin Bishop Show, Season 2

• London Irish, Season 1

• The Palace, Season 1

• Parents, Season 1

• Rocket’s Island, Seasons 1-3

• Sam’s Game, Season 1

• Texas Rising, Season 1

• The Triangle, Season 1

• Trust, Season 1

• Westside, Seasons 1-3

• Wild at Heart, Seasons 1-8

Arriving September 14

• Forever (Prime Original Series)

Arriving September 28

• King Lear (Prime Original series)

New Movies

Arriving September 1

• 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)

• A Field in England (2013)

• A Good Woman (2006)

• A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

• A Murder of Crows (1999)

• A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures (2010)

• A Turtle’s Tale 2: Sammy’s Escape from Paradise (2012)

• All You Can Eat Buddha (2017)

• Bandits (2001)

• Beowulf (2007)

• Big Top Pee-wee (1988)

• Blow Out (1981)

• Bolero (1984)

• Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving the Police (2012)

• Chinatown (1974)

• Cool It (2010)

• Double Impact (1991)

• DragonHeart (1996)

• Dressed to Kill (1980)

• Fall Time (1993)

• Fighting Temptations (2003)

• Ghostbusters (1984)

• Ghostbusters II (1989)

• Going Overboard (1989)

• Gutland (2017)

• Hard Rain (1998)

• Harry and Paul’s History of the 2s (2014)

• Harry Price: Ghost Hunter (2015)

• Hotel for Dogs (2009)

• House of D (2004)

• Hustle & Flow (2005)

• Ingenious (2009)

• Jerry Maguire (1996)

• Joyride (1997)

• Kill Me Again (1989)

• Lea to the Rescue (2016)

• Luk’Luk’I (2017)

• Miami Vice (2006)

• Over the Top (1987)

• Paycheck (2003)

• Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

• Prancer (1989)

• Primal Fear (1996)

• Pumpkinhead (1988)

• Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

• Resurrecting the Champ (2007)

• Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

• Roger Dodger (2002)

• Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

• Senorita Justice (2004)

• Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

• Small Town Saturday Night (2010)

• Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

• Stealth Fighter (1999)

• The Amityville Horror (1979)

• The Dark Half (1993)

• The Eagle (2011)

• The Great Outdoors (1988)

• The Longest Yard (1974)

• The Man Who Lost His Head (2007)

• The Perfect Weapon (1991)

• The Score (2001)

• There Will Be Blood (2007)

• Tonightly (2008)

• What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Arriving September 2

• Future World (2018)

Arriving September 4

• Beirut (2018)

• Crescent (2017)

• Strangers Prey at Night (2018)

Arriving September 7

• Cesar Chavez (2014)

Arriving September 8

• From Paris with Love (2009)

• Stronger (2017)

Arriving September 12

• Grace Unplugged (2014)

Arriving September 14

• High Fantasy (2017)

Arriving September 15﻿

• On Chesil Beach (2018)

Arriving September 16

• Baby Mama (2008)

• I Am Wrath (2016)

• The Good Shepherd (2006)

Arriving September 20

• Jugnu (1973)

• This is Home: A Refugee Story (2018)

Arriving September 21

• My Little Pony (2017)

Arriving September 22

• For Colored Girls (2010)

• Hot Summer Night (2018)

Arriving September 27

• Escape Plan 2 (2018)

Arriving September 28

• Hannah (2017)

• Plonger (Diving) (2017)

• Suburbicon (2017)

Arriving September 29

• Jigsaw (2017)

