New on HBO: September 2018

This Month’s Highlights

The Shape of Water

Last year’s Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water is both a loving ode to fables and fairy tales and also a moving allegory for our times. A movie about othered people of all kinds finding and helping each other in the face of bigotry. The Shape of Water is relevant but deft, clear in its allegory but never heavy-handed. It’s a bedtime story for adults, lovingly told and beautifully composed. Arrives September 22.

Phantom Thread

The latest film from Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread is also probably the director’s most accessible work since Punch-Drunk Love, and allegedly Daniel Day-Lewis’ final onscreen role. The story of Reynolds Woodcock, a difficult, exacting man who is tailor to the most notable people in British society, who encounters what may be his first great love. Phantom Thread is a clever, layered deconstruction of the Difficult Man archetype, bitingly funny and strangely twisted. It’s also gorgeous, filling your screen like a bespoke garment that you’ll never want to take off. Arrives September 29.

The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman is beautiful cheese, utterly earnest in everything it does, even when it’s doing stuff like having Zach Efron ask Hugh Jackman what “show business” is (Because P.T. Barnum “just invented it.”) It is, of course, an extremely loose retelling of the founder of the most famous circus in the country, a boisterous, modern musical of the most commercial sort. In other words, it’s the perfect thing to stream at no cost to you. Arrives September 8.

Full List of What’s New on HBO - September

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Arriving September 1

• About Time, 2013

• Analyze This, 1999

• Arthur, 2011

• Bring It On, 2000

• Bring It On Again, 2004

• Bring It On: All or Nothing, 2006

• The Brothers McMullen, 1996

• The Core, 2002

• Diary of a Wimpy Kid, 2010

• Funny People, 2009

• The Fabulous Baker Boys, 1989

• Goodfellas, 1990

• House of the Dead, 2003

• House of the Dead 2, 2006

• Invincible, 2006

• Jungle Master, 2018

• The King and I, 1956

• Maverick, 1994

• The Mummy, 1999

• The Mummy Returns, 2001

• Murder at 1600, 1997

• Reno 911: Miami, 2007

• Ronin, 1998

• The Scorpion King, 2002

• Sherlock Holmes, 2009

• Shrek 2, 2004

• Step Up, 2006

• Sugar Hill, 1994

• Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

• Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (Unrated Version), 2007

• Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (Unrated Version), 2011

• Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (Unrated Version), 2012

• Preach, 2016

• Ferdinand, 2017

• Sleight, 2017

• The Layover, 2016

• Altitude, 2017

• First Kill, 2017

• Miss Sherlock, Series Premiere

Arriving September 2

The Mummy, 2017

Arriving September 8

• Stand Up to Cancer (2018)

• The Greatest Showman, 2017

Arriving September 10

• Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age

Arriving September 13

• The Oslo Diaries

Arriving September 14

• Arli$$, Seasons 1–7

• Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40… y Contando

• Conversations with Gilberto Santa Rosa

Arriving September 15

• Pitch Perfect 3, 2017

Arriving September 22

• The Shape of Water, 2017

Arriving September 24

• Jane Fonda in Five Acts

Arriving September 29

• Phantom Thread, 2017

